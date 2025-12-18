BE NKY recognizes Northern Kentucky companies celebrating milestone anniversaries

BE NKY Growth Partnership recognized 14 companies in its target industry sectors celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2025, the continuation of a successful program that began in 2024 to honor companies with a history of growth and investment in the Northern Kentucky community.

These companies, which include 80 Acres Farms, Amazon, AquiSense Technologies, Blair Technology Group, Corporex, Gentis Solutions, Global Business Solutions, R.A Jones, SEGEPO-FSM, Skilcraft, Steinhauser, Taylor Farms, The United States Playing Card Company, and Vivitec, represent a combined 760 years in business.

Members of BE NKY’s team, including President & CEO Lee Crume, Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti, Director of Business Retention Angie Mulberry, and Client Relations Managers Jeremy Worley and Devon Greco, presented the companies with plaques made by Covington-based Grainwell.

Many state and local elected officials also participated in these recognitions including Kentucky legislators, Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore, Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery, Kenton County Commissioner Beth Sewell, Covington Mayor Ron Washington and Newport Mayor Tommy Guidugli.

“BE NKY Growth Partnership is proud to recognize the legacy of companies in our community that range from 10 to 140 years,” said BE NKY President & CEO Lee Crume. “From providing residents with local, fresh-grown produce to companies with IT and hiring expertise, and water disinfection technology on the International Space Station, these businesses give their employees access to the resources they need to continue living their best lives in Northern Kentucky. We love celebrating the entrepreneurs, business leaders and employees that make this a great community to live, work, and play.”

Companies honored:

• The United States Playing Card Company, Bicycle® brand, 140 years, presented to President Craig Townsend • R.A Jones, 120 years, presented to CEO Jonathon Titterton • SEGEPO-FSM, 120 years, presented to North America Director of Sales and Marketing Aurelien Petit • Steinhauser, 120 years, presented to CEO Tara Halpin • Corporex, 60 years, presented to Chairman Bill Butler • Skilcraft, 60 years, presented to President Anthony Ratica • Global Business Solutions, 30 years, presented to President Gaby Batshoun • Taylor Farms, 30 years, presented to General Manager John Killeen • Amazon, 20 years, presented to Public Policy and Economic Development Manager Deborah Massie • Blair Technology Group, 20 years, presented to CEO Andy Blair • 80 Acres Farms, 10 years, presented to President Tisha Livingston and CEO Mike Zelkind • AquiSense Technologies, 10 years, presented to CEO Oliver Lawal • Gentis Solutions, 10 years, presented to Director of Sales Rob Redmond • Vivitec, 10 years, presented to CEO Bob Watts

BE NKY will also recognized its 2025 Growth Companies, those that located or expanded in Northern Kentucky this year, at its 2026 Annual Forum. Find more information about the forum and register at be-nky.com

