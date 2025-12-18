Republic Bank named among Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks for third consecutive year

Republic Bank & Trust Company on Wednesday announced teh bank has been recognized as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The recognition marks the third consecutive year Republic has received the honor.

“To be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for the third consecutive year is especially gratifying because this list is based on customer feedback, not just ranking and data analysis,” said Logan Pichel, president and CEO of Republic Bank. “Our commitment to providing exceptional service continues to guide our approach to relationship banking. Every individual and business deserves accessible, helpful, and personalized service from their bank, and that’s what we strive for every day.”

“We are deeply rooted in the local communities we serve, which allows us to help each of our clients thrive,” said Republic Bank Executive Chair Steve Trager. “We are proud to offer our clients advanced products and services that meet their needs and make their banking experience as easy as possible.”

Each year, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognize companies that are committed to powering local economies by supporting small businesses, financing community projects, and providing reliable access to everyday banking services. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group conducted a large-scale study based on the analysis of dozens of metrics, more than 140,000 interviews, and more than 2 million online reviews to select the top regional banks and credit unions.

“More than financial service providers, banks and credit unions are community partners, showing up in neighborhoods, participating in local initiatives, and helping strengthen the connections that bind their members together,” said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Cunningham.”We hope this list helps you find the most trusted financial institutions in your area—whether you’re planning your next business venture or taking your next step toward financial security.”

For more information or to view the complete list, visit Newsweek Best Regional Banks 2026.

