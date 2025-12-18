Behringer-Crawford Museum to offer extended evening, Monday hours for Holly Jolly Days

The holiday season is moving quickly, and Behringer-Crawford Museum is giving families more time to join the fun with extended evening hours and special Monday openings for Holly Jolly Days, on view through January 11.

On select dates, the museum stays open until 8 p.m., creating a festive “Night at the Museum” experience filled with glowing galleries, rolling trains and holiday sparkle after dark.

Holly Jolly Days brings together two seasonal favorites, the 34th annual Holiday Toy Trains and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit, presented in partnership with The Rosemary Clooney House.

This year’s expanded White Christmas exhibit features additional costumes, props, sheet music and memorabilia from the classic film, including designs by legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head worn by Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen and Danny Kaye. Nearby, eight O-gauge Lionel trains travel 250 feet of track through animated winter scenes that delight visitors of all ages.

Extended and Special Holiday Hours

• Friday, December 19, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Monday, December 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Monday, December 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holly Jolly Days also features a full calendar of family-friendly events, including guided White Christmas tours, Polar Express readings and crafts, puppet shows, live seasonal music, Family Fun Activity days, S’mores and More in NaturePlay@BCM and special visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

For full details and updates, visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum