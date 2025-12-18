Trip to Final Four a ‘surreal experience for UK Women’s volleyball team

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today sports editor

Kentucky’s volleyball team is two wins away from winning a second national title.

Making their second Final Four appearance in five years, the Wildcats will take on Wisconsin Thursday night in Kansas City. Kentucky (29-2) carries a 26-game winning streak into the national semifinals, while the Badgers (28-4) have won 13 in a row.

Kentucky defeated Wofford, UCLA, Cal Poly and Creighton to earn a ticket to Kansas City in what will be a homecoming for junior outside hitter Brooklyn Deleye, who is from nearby Topeka.

“It’s been surreal,” DeLeye said. “When we were busing over here, it’s a (familiar) place, someplace that I go to very often, even growing up. So, it’s just really cool to be back and super excited for the opportunity.”

Deleye, outside hitter Eva Hudson and setter Kassie O’Brien were named first-and second-team All-Americans. Hudson is a Player of the Year candidate.

“I think we were just so happy for each other,” DeLeye said. “It truly is a team sport. None of us would have gotten those awards without every one of our teammates. We truly are 14 (players) strong. Some girls got it (the recognition) unfortunately, but we seriously would not have done it without all of these girls and I just think it shows that everybody’s in it for each other.

“Every day in practice we are just working to make each other better. We just love each other and have a great time playing together.”

Hudson said the team’s overall “grit” has been a difference-maker this season.

“We’ve had a few amazing wins, a few sad losses. But we’ve just learned so much through the ups and downs of the season,” she said. “Just to see no matter a win or a loss the team come in the next day at practice wanting to get better, I think it just shows how much grit we have.”

The team’s chemistry, Hudson said, clicked last January during off-season workouts.

“As soon as we got into season and, like, immediately we clicked. We had three new transfers, three new freshmen. The girls that had been on the team prior were so welcoming. Literally our first practice together. We all just started clicking. Honestly, it was so, so fun. I knew right off the bat we had something special. It was just now it’s down to the execution.”

Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said his current squad’s success has been reminiscent of the school’s 2020 national championship team.

“The fighting spirit that that team had in 2020 was very evident with the people on that team,” he said. “I think you’ve seen that with this group, too. You have a group of individuals that will do anything and everything to be successful. They will let go of how they’re doing personally and focus on what they can do for the people next to them.

“This team’s way of playing is different than that team. We found ways to win offensively. We found ways to win defensively. We found ways to win with our serve. If we only had to rely on one of those aspects, it would be tough to get to where we are. We have to be adaptable, tough, resilient.”

Pittsburgh plays Texas A&M in the other national semifinal. Pitt handed Kentucky one of its two losses this season.

GAMETRACKER: Kentucky vs. Wisconsin, 9 p.m., Thursday, ESPN.