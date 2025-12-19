Boone County Water Rescue establishes fund at Horizon Community Foundation

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky announced the establishment of the Boone County Water Rescue Fund, created to support the mission and operations of the Boone County Water Rescue Team as they expand their service capabilities along the Ohio River.

The Boone County Water Rescue Team is a volunteer-based organization serving Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties with critical water safety, rescue, and recovery operations. The team’s members provide emergency response, assist in evidence and victim recovery, and promote water safety education across Northern Kentucky.

As the team continues to grow, the Boone County Water Rescue Fund will help advance their new riverfront property project, which will allow for faster response times and improved access to the Ohio River. Plans include a new 62’ x 144’ rescue station to house all equipment, boats, dive gear, vehicles, training space, and dock. The property will also have a public boat ramp and trailer parking for community use through a separate project provided by Boone County.

The project will take place in multiple phases, including dock installation, land preparation, building construction and site improvements, with an anticipated completion date of March 2027.

Federal and Local Support

In September, Boone County Water Rescue was awarded a Port Security Grant from FEMA for the acquisition and installation of a new dock to support this expansion project. The total grant request was $300,067, with FEMA providing $225,050 and Boone County contributing a 25% match of $75,017.

This significant federal investment, coupled with local community support via donations through the Horizon Community Foundation, will strengthen the region’s emergency response capacity and enhance public safety for those who live, work, and recreate along the river.

How to Contribute

Community members and businesses can contribute to the Boone County Water Rescue Fund through Horizon Community Foundation. Donations will help ensure the continued success and strengthen the ongoing mission of this vital volunteer organization as it serves and protects the Northern Kentucky region.

To learn more or donate, click here. If you have any questions about the fund or project, please contact BCWRfund@bcwrky.org