Heritage Bank CEO David Wallace joins Kenton County Airport Board as Boone Co. representative

David Wallace, chairman and CEO of Heritage Bank, has been named to the Kenton County Airport Board as a representative of Boone County. His term will be through June 30, 2029.

Wallace served as legal counsel and board secretary to Heritage Bank for 30 years, until his promotion to CEO and chairman of the board in 2020.

Prior to joining Heritage Bank, he was a founding member of Wallace Boggs, PLLC, where his practice included representing residential and commercial developers in all aspects of the development process including acquisition, financing and zoning.

Wallace is also a licensed apprentice auctioneer who has conducted many auctions for charitable organizations in the Cincinnati region.

Mr. Wallace joins the 13-member Kenton County Airport Board, which owns and operates the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG.) KCAB is the governing body that sets the policies under which the airport operates.

Kenton County Airport Board