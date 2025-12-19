Kentucky Center for Statistics releases county unemployment data for September 2025

Unemployment rates fell in 116 counties, rose in Clinton, Wayne and Ballard counties and stayed the same in Logan County between September 2024 and September 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Cumberland, Scott, Shelby and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 3.7% each. They were followed by Fayette and Oldham counties, 3.8% each; and Boone, Franklin, Kenton, Spencer, Todd and Washington counties, 3.9% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.5%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 8.1%; Lewis County, 7.5%; Elliott and Wolfe counties, 7.2% each; Jackson County, 6.9%; Harlan County, 6.7%; Carter and Lawrence counties, 6.6% each; and Knox County, 6.5%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.5% for September 2025, and 4.3% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted September 2025 unemployment rate was released on Dec. 11, 2025, and can be viewed www.kentucky.gov. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.7% from August 2025 to September 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics www.bls.gov.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet