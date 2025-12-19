Kenton County Schools named winner of 2026 DALI National Award of District of Distinction

The Kenton County School District has been named a winner of the 2026 District Administration Leadership Institute National Award of Distinction.

The National Awards of Distinction Program recognizes school districts that demonstrate unparalleled dedication, innovation, and excellence in K-12 education. Kenton County was selected from a highly competitive pool of finalists for its pioneering initiatives and its commitment to fostering a world-class learning environment.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this national recognition,” said Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our students, staff, and community members. We share this honor with everyone who plays a part in making the Kenton County School District a world-class district, and we remain dedicated to providing an education that ensures all students are prepared for the 21st-century economy.”

The Superintendents Summit is an exclusive gathering of the nation’s most influential education leaders, providing a platform to share best practices and strategies for the future of American schools. Kenton County’s advancement to the winner’s circle highlights the district’s role as a national leader in educational innovation.

As a recipient of the Award of Distinction, Kenton County School District will be featured by DALI as a model of excellence for districts across the country to replicate.

