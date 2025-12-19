December 19, 2025
Home » Education » Kenton County Schools named winner of 2026 DALI National Award of District of Distinction

Kenton County Schools named winner of 2026 DALI National Award of District of Distinction


The Kenton County School District has been named a winner of the 2026 District Administration Leadership Institute National Award of Distinction.

Dr. Henry Webb, right, accepted the award on behalf of the KCSD. (Photo from KCSD)

The National Awards of Distinction Program recognizes school districts that demonstrate unparalleled dedication, innovation, and excellence in K-12 education. Kenton County was selected from a highly competitive pool of finalists for its pioneering initiatives and its commitment to fostering a world-class learning environment.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this national recognition,” said Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our students, staff, and community members. We share this honor with everyone who plays a part in making the Kenton County School District a world-class district, and we remain dedicated to providing an education that ensures all students are prepared for the 21st-century economy.”

The Superintendents Summit is an exclusive gathering of the nation’s most influential education leaders, providing a platform to share best practices and strategies for the future of American schools. Kenton County’s advancement to the winner’s circle highlights the district’s role as a national leader in educational innovation.

As a recipient of the Award of Distinction, Kenton County School District will be featured by DALI as a model of excellence for districts across the country to replicate.

Kenton County School District