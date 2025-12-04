Brewer Foundation ‘Holiday Angels’ program to provide holiday gifts to more than 60 NKY Children

More than 60 children in Northern Kentucky will have the chance to experience the magic of the holidays thanks to the Brewer Foundation’s annual Holiday Angels program. Each child will receive $250 to spend on gifts, toys, and winter clothing at the Wal-Mart in Fort Wright.

Jesse Brewer, Boone County Commissioner and owner of C.A.P. Real Estate, launched the program in 2009 after seeing the need to support children and families during the holiday season. What started as a small shopping trip for a handful of kids has grown into an annual tradition that brightens the holidays for dozens of families.

“I know from my own childhood how challenging the holidays can be when resources are limited,” Brewer said. “Holiday Angels is about giving these kids a chance to enjoy the season and share joy with their families. It’s a small way to help create happy memories that last a lifetime.”

Brewer said the program continues to grow each year thanks to the support of the Brewer Foundation and the generosity of donors.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the children’s excitement and thoughtfulness,” Brewer added. “Many want to buy gifts not just for themselves, but for siblings, parents, or other family members. Their kindness and enthusiasm truly capture the spirit of the holidays.”

The Holiday Angels program provides an opportunity for children in need to experience the joy of the season and ensures that every participating family has a brighter, more memorable holiday.

For more information or to donate, visit thebrewerfoundation.org

Brewer Foundation