KY Humanities head Bill Goodman announces retirement, Kay Madrick named interim executive director

Kentucky Humanities today announced the retirement of Executive Director Bill Goodman, who has led the organization with distinction since 2017. Under Goodman’s leadership, Kentucky Humanities expanded its statewide programs, strengthened partnerships, and advanced its mission to share stories that inspire, educate, and connect Kentuckians.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Executive Director of Kentucky Humanities for the past nine years,” said Goodman. “As I approach my eighth decade, I am ready to move on to the next phase of my life and spending time with my family while cheering on and supporting the great work Kentucky Humanities is doing throughout the Commonwealth.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Goodman will remain with Kentucky Humanities on a part-time basis through June 30.

“Bill’s vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on Kentucky Humanities,” said Dr. Jennifer Cramer, Chair of the Kentucky Humanities Board of Directors. “His commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding across the Commonwealth has enriched communities and elevated the humanities in Kentucky.”

Kentucky Humanities has appointed Kay Madrick, the organization’s Development Director, as Interim Executive Director. Madrick brings extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising and a deep understanding of Kentucky Humanities’ programs and goals.

“I am honored to step into this role and continue the important work of Kentucky Humanities,” said Madrick. “While we face challenges in the year ahead following the elimination of our federal funding this past April, our mission remains steadfast: to bring people together through stories, ideas, and shared experiences.”

Kentucky Humanities