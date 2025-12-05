Campbell County expands Animal Control hours, offers services to participating cities at no cost

Campbell County has expanded its Animal Control service to participating cities at no cost. The change strengthens the response to animal-related safety calls across much of the county, including Alexandria, Bellevue, California, Cold Spring, Crestview, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Melbourne, Silver Grove, Wilder and the unincorporated county area.

Animal control officers are front-line responders who handle animal care and safety issues in the community. They answer calls about stray or loose animals, help reunite pets with their owners, manage bite cases and other emergencies, and investigate possible cruelty or neglect.

Two new animal control officers will staff a second shift. With this addition, Animal Control can now respond to nonemergency calls until 10 p.m. every day.

“By offering Animal Control services to our cities at no cost, we are strengthening public safety and helping local governments stretch their dollars further,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “These added hours and new officers mean residents can count on a consistent, professional response well into the evening, no matter which of our participating communities they call home.”

The expanded schedule is designed to improve response when call volumes are highest and to reduce after- hours emergencies. Animal Control is now available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. After 10 p.m. and on holidays, Animal Control responds to emergency calls only.

Emergency situations include a bite case involving a stray when the owner cannot be found, an arrest where an animal is in the vehicle, an owner transported to the hospital with a pet present outside the home, or a stray injured domestic animal.

Residents in Dayton, Newport, Southgate and Woodlawn should continue to contact their local animal control agencies.

From Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the public should call the Animal Services main line at the shelter at 859-635-2819. At all other times, calls should go through Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622.

Campbell County Fiscal Court