Don’t let holiday festivities go up in smoke, take precautions to avoid fire hazards

By Robert McCool

University of Kentucky

Fire is often associated with the winter holidays. From crackling logs in a fireplace to the warm glow of holiday candles, many people associate controlled fire with holiday happiness. Unfortunately, uncontrolled fires are also common during the holidays. These fires can result in serious or even fatal injuries, as well as major financial losses. Practicing fire safety is essential for having a safe and happy holiday season.

Keep planned fires under control

Keep candles at least a foot away from anything that might burn. If you leave a room unoccupied for any reason, always extinguish candles before you leave the room. Consider using battery-operated flameless candles for holiday decorations.

If you use a fireplace, have the chimney and fireplace professionally inspected – and cleaned, if necessary – before the start of the winter heating season. Keep flammable items and materials at least three feet away from the fire and always use a fireplace screen or barrier. Never leave a fire unattended. Extinguish it completely before you leave home, or go to bed, and dispose of the ashes in a metal container.

Don’t create unplanned fires

Electrical shorts caused by worn or damaged holiday decorations cause many serious fires. Inspect all electrically powered decorations, such as holiday lights, animated decorations, and inflatables, before you use them. Repair or discard any that show signs of damage. Read the directions carefully; never connect more strands of lights than the manufacturer recommends and never connect a large number of decorations to a single outlet. If you use an extension cord, make sure that it is properly sized for the current load created by the decorations attached to it.

If you are still using incandescent lights in your holiday decorations, it is a good idea to replace them with LEDs. LED lights use far less power and produce less heat. This makes them less likely to create a fire and also saves money on your electric bill.

Cooking up holiday delicacies is a popular way to celebrate, but cooking fires are common during the holidays. Always check cooking food regularly and never leave cooking food unattended. If necessary, use a timer or other reminder to help you remember to check cooking food every few minutes. Keep flammable items like towels, oven mitts, and paper well away from hot stoves.

Finally, if your decorations include a natural tree, be sure to water it daily. Heat from decorations or from a home heating source can ignite a dry tree. Natural greenery used for wreaths and garlands can also ignite easily if it becomes dry. Check your natural decorations regularly and discard any that have dried out.

The winter holidays are a special time of the year. Practicing fire safety can help to keep them special by keeping your home safe for the holidays.

