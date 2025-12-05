NKU named among Newsweek’s top 50 list of America’s Top Online Colleges 2026

Northern Kentucky University has been ranked 47th on Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Online Colleges for 2026 out of 250 universities and colleges nationwide.

This is the first time NKU has been recognized by Newsweek for its high-value online programing, and it is the only university in Kentucky ranked in the top 50.

“Being recognized by Newsweek among so many prestigious colleges and universities affirms NKU’s commitment to expanding access to higher education through flexible, high-quality learning opportunities,” says NKU President Cady Short-Thompson. “As the highest ranked university in the region and the commonwealth, NKU is removing barriers and paving the way for students to lead fulfilling lives and successful careers.”

The rankings are based on a survey of more than 10,000 people in the United States who have used online learning services and rated their experiences based on organization, support, price, reputation, success and practical relevance. NKU’s ranking above the University of Kentucky (209), University of Cincinnati (92) and Ohio State University (51) solidifies the university as the leading learner-centered higher education institution in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, offering on-campus, online and hybrid degree pathways designed to meet essential student needs.

According to Newsweek, virtual learning has seen exponential growth in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half of all college students in 2022 taking at least one online class. As the demand for virtual education increases, NKU is adapting to provide the resources and services that best serve students. Most recently, the university introduced new concentrations in its online Master of Business Administration program, including artificial intelligence and supply chain analytics, which will allow students to gain a headstart in today’s most relevant and rapidly evolving career fields.

