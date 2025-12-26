Cinci Home + Garden Show returns to renovated convention center; tickets available now

Marketplace Events is gearing up to welcome the Queen City back to an expanded and reimagined Cincinnati Home + Garden Show in 2026, following a one-year hiatus due to convention center renovations.

The 56th annual Cincinnati Home + Garden Show will return to the newly renovated Cincinnati Convention Center across two, three-day weekends: February 20–22 and February 27–March 1, 2026. The show will feature more than 350 home improvement, kitchen and bath, outdoor living, landscaping and gardening experts, all under one roof.

Attendees will explore the latest trends, score exclusive show-only discounts, and gain expert advice by connecting directly with industry professionals. From renovation inspiration to outdoor living ideas, the 2026 show promises an exceptional, interactive experience for all.

Show features include:

• Celebrity Guest Craig Conover from Bravo’s hit reality series Southern Charm will speak February 27 and 28, offering special pillow giveaways, a VIP meet-and-greet and more. Guests can also enter to win pillows for a year from Craig’s popular brand, Sewing Down South.



• Main Stage with Expert Speakers. Local gardening, horticulture and nature experts from local organizations including the non-profits Cincinnati Nature Center and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati will host engaging, educational sessions for attendees.



• Interactive Botanical Greenhouse. Explore the new, whimsical greenhouse experience featuring fairy gardens, terrariums, tropical plants, cacti, succulents, and garden accessories available for purchase, created by Egbert’s Landscaping and Lawncare LLC.

• NEW Golf Simulator Experience Test your swing indoors at Cinema Sounds’ immersive golf simulator.

• Enhanced Garden Showcase Stroll through the massive indoor gardens at the center of the show floor to be wowed and inspired by Cincinnati’s most talented landscapers.



• Win Big for a Cause. Enter to win $500 toward your home renovations, plus a chance to win a 10-day trip to Hawaii’s Big Island while you help Habitat for Humanity build a home there.



• Hero Days. Free admission for active military, veterans, healthcare workers and first responders on February 20 and February 27, sponsored by Hilltop Supply and Hardwood.

The full main stage schedule and additional show details will be released in the new year. For tickets and show information, visit cincinnatihomeandgardenshow.com.