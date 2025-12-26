NKyChamber’s legislative ‘Day in Frankfort’ set tentatively for February 3

The Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Legislative “Day in Frankfort” is set tentatively for February 3.

This full-day event promises a dynamic agenda, providing attendees with opportunities to engage directly with members of Legislative Leadership and the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus.

During this event, attendees will delve into the legislative priorities of the NKY Chamber through meaningful conversations with elected officials. Details on the legislative lineup will be forthcoming.

The day will encompass a series of legislative meetings with members of the Northern Kentucky Caucus and key Senate and House leaders.

The bus will arrive at NKyChamber offices at 7:30 a.m. and will depart at 7:45 a.m. to arrive at the State Capitol Building at 9:30 a.m. It includes meeting throughout the morning, lunch, afternoon speakers and a happy hour from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The bus will depart at 3:45 p.m. and arrive back at Chamber offices at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is $90 for NKYP members, $100 for Chamber members, and $120 for future members.

Register here.

Contact Kyle Frizell at the NKyChamber for information.

For a complete list of upcoming Chamber events, click here.