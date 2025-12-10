Council on Postsecondary Education reports 22.8% surge in health-related majors since 2022

Kentucky is experiencing a surge in students pursuing health-related degrees, according to new data released by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) during the Healthcare Workforce Collaboratory event in Lexington.

Enrollment in health-related majors across all public and private colleges and universities has increased 22.8% — or by 6,953 students — since 2022.

CPE data show notable enrollment increases in healthcare programs among key populations, including:

• Appalachian students: up 32.1% (+2,769) • Students age 25 and older: up 17.3% (+2,400) • Low-income undergraduate students: up 30.5% (+2,321)* • First-generation undergraduate students: up 31.0% (+1,800)*

*Financial aid indicators, including income and first-generation status, are collected through federal and state financial aid systems, which lag enrollment by one year and apply to undergraduates only.

“Kentucky’s healthcare talent pipeline is expanding exactly where it’s needed most,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “More Kentuckians — Appalachians, those from low-income families, and more adult learners — are increasing their education attainment levels and earning better salaries after degree completion. These increases will lead to stronger workforces in healthcare facilities across the state.”

Kentucky’s healthcare workforce shortages remain well-documented, affecting hospitals, clinics, long-term care providers, and EMS agencies across the Commonwealth. To address these challenges, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 10 in 2022, expanding tools to address nursing shortages, strengthening licensure processes, and improving training capacity. The following year, House Bill 200 launched the Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund, which is now supported through public-private partnerships and provides scholarships, clinical expansion, and targeted supports to help Kentuckians enter high-demand healthcare fields.

“Although we are making progress, it is essential that our Commonwealth continues to meet long-term workforce needs in nursing, behavioral health, imaging sciences, respiratory therapy, and other critical fields. Kentucky hospitals alone continue to report thousands of vacancies statewide, particularly in rural communities,” said CPE Vice President for Workforce and Economic Development Leslie Sizemore. “That’s why CPE is requesting $1,000,000 from the Kentucky General Assembly in the next biennium—to build on the success of the Healthcare Workforce Collaborative and expand these efforts to other high-need sectors through new education-industry partnerships.”

Since 2022, the Healthcare Workforce Collaborative has facilitated 12 summer bridge programs, funded $18.8 million in student scholarships, and awarded $8.5 million in institutional grants. Learn more at cpe.ky.gov.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education