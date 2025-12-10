NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative to host 2026 Annual Breakfast March 3; registration now available online

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative (WI) is inviting women and men from around the region to gather for the 2026 Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, March 3 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. for a morning of encouraging women professionals to connect, grow, and achieve.

This year’s keynote speaker, Mary Wineberg, is a world-class track athlete, former educator, author, and public speaker who inspires, motivates and encourages all to “Secure The Gold.” Winning the Olympic gold medal in Beijing, China, with the 2008 U.S. Women’s Track and Field team in the 4 X 400-meter relay, Wineberg has taken her experience as an Olympic athlete and transformed it into something bigger with her “Once an Olympian, Always an Olympian, Never Former, Never Past” mentality.

Wineberg resides in Cincinnati with her husband and two daughters, and describes her winning moment as a culmination of years of extraordinary challenge, dedication, and accomplishment. With that triumph, she’s found a calling as a champion in education, a personal motivator in leadership development, and has authored two books – an autobiography and a children’s book.

“At Annual Breakfast, we want women to leave feeling inspired, and Mary’s story will do just that,” said Holly Nibert-Harrison, Director of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative. “By connecting through Mary’s experiences, stories, strength, and resilience, we hope attendees are empowered to secure their gold – at work, at home or in whatever way it is meaningful to them.”

The WI Annual Breakfast will also spotlight a nonprofit dedicated to helping women in the region and will include the presentation of the Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award. The award is presented to a professional woman who has made a significant impact on the progress of the Women’s Initiative program, had career success and has been active in the community. This year’s recipient will be announced in February.

Registration for the 2026 WI Annual Breakfast is $70 for NKY Chamber members, $90 for future members, $60 for young professionals, and free with NKYP Event Pass. Table sponsorships are available and are $1,000 for NKY Chamber members, and $1,500 for future members. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com. For more information on the event, and to register, visit NKYChamber.com/Events.

If you’re a nonprofit doing meaningful work in our community, apply for the Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast Nonprofit Recipient Award. This honor recognizes organizations that make a meaningful impact, uplift others, and embody the spirit of service and community growth. Apply today at NKYChamber.com/WomensInitiative.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce