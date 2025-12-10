NKU launches CST Circle intitiative in effort to build philanthropic support for student success

Northern Kentucky University President Cady Short-Thompson launched a new initiative designed to inspire support for the university and grow the philanthropic impact of the NKU community: the CST Circle.

“When community comes together, transformation follows,” said Short-Thompson. “By rooting ourselves in our network and inspiring support for the university, we foster transformation that advances the mission of NKU and sustains our highest priority: student success.”

The initiative was announced earlier this week at an event hosted by NKU at the Madison Event Center in Covington.

The CST Circle builds on the foundation of collective philanthropy and extends the opportunity to contribute to the success of NKU to all who want to make a difference.

Guided by the principles of community, support and transformation, the CST Circle aims to advance the university’s future by focusing contributions on key priorities including strengthening access to higher education, elevating faculty excellence and empowering students to thrive.

Members of the CST Circle have opportunities to engage directly with President Short-Thompson and share input on the university’s strategic direction while witnessing the impact of their philanthropy in action.

Alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents and friends are invited to join a community that supports initiatives to advance NKU’s future and transform the lives of students and graduates.

For more information and to become a member of the CST Circle, visit the initiative’s webpage.

