Covington launches 13th Annual Natural Christmas Tree Collection & Recycling Event

The City of Covington is once again inviting residents to participate in its Annual Natural Christmas Tree Collection & Recycling Event, an initiative designed to divert natural trees from the landfill and repurpose them into free mulch for Covington residents.

The City’s Public Works Solid Waste & Recycling Division, Urban Forestry Division, along with Keep Covington Beautiful, and Rumpke, are all teaming up to provide multiple drop-off locations and scheduled curbside pickup services for natural Christmas trees.

All trees collected will be chipped into mulch available at no cost to Covington residents.

Drop-Off Dates: December 26 – January 19

Residents can bring their natural Christmas trees to any of the following drop-off locations:

• Devou Park – Urban Forestry Garage, 1700 Montague Road • Downtown Covington – Scribble Park (North side of flood wall, west side of parking lot under the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge) • South Covington – Parking lot off Tripoli and Hands Pike, adjacent to Neighborhood Park

Rumpke Curbside Pickup: January 5 – January 19

Residents may schedule curbside pickup with Rumpke by calling 1-800-828-8171at least 48 hours in advance.

Tree Requirements

To ensure safe and efficient recycling, all trees must meet the following guidelines:

• Trees must be natural, not artificial

• Trees must be stripped of all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations

• Trees should not be placed in plastic bags

• Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half

Questions?

Contact the City of Covington Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 859-292-4417.

City of Covington