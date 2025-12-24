City of Florence announced annual Christmas Treecycling Program

The City of Florence announced its annual Christmas Treecycling Program, running from December 26 through January 15. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this environmentally friendly program to dispose of their live Christmas trees responsibly.

Curbside Pickup:

• Trees will be collected at the curb on Friday, January 2. • Ensure trees are placed at the curb the night before collection. • Trees must be free of all decorations, including lights, tinsel, and ornaments.

*If our snow crews need to implement snow routes for road treatment on the scheduled day of tree pick-up, the event will be rescheduled to the following day after the roads have been cleared.

Drop-Off Option:

• Trees can be dropped off at the designated area in Stringtown Park, 7340 Burlington Pike, Florence, Kentucky from December 26 to January 15 by 5 p.m.

• As with curbside pickup, trees must be free of decorations.

Recycling your Christmas tree helps protect the environment by turning trees into mulch, which is used for community landscaping projects. For more information, please contact the Public Services Department at 859-647-5416.

City of Florence