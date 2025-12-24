MIke Tussey: Merry Christmas Eve; the magic of Christmas is all around

Once upon a time 79 Christmas’s ago in 1946, the golden voice of Nat “King” Cole recorded a ballad that describes this joyful season like no one else could ever do. It was entitled- “THE CHRISTMAS SONG.”

Take a few minutes and read the lyrics that encompass the very heart of Christmas even today:

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose, yuletide carols being sung by a choir and folks dressed up like Eskimos

Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe helps to make the season bright; tiny tots with their eyes all aglow will find it hard to sleep tonight

They know that Santa is on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh and every mother’s child is going to spy to see if reindeer really know how to fly

And so, I’m offering this simply phrase to kids from one to 92, although it’s been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you!”

Our thoughts about Christmas Eve could number a thousand, but the lyrics describe what Christmas means to us all.

Even if there is a modern day “Ebeneezer Scrooge” uttering his “Bah Humbug!” – take a moment, smile and wish him Merry Christmas!

This Christmas Eve as we relax and create memories of a lifetime, lets push the button for “Christmas Past” that reflect the love of family and friends.

If your memories begin during your younger years – you never forget your Christmas trees at home. Some of us had a huge one, others enjoyed a small table tree, nevertheless, it was our tree and we loved it. Sure, it was great trimming it too.

Do you have photos?

Christmas Eve for me and millions of others meant attending Midnight Mass. During my years at Ashland Holy Family High, I always attended sometimes in the capacity of an altar boy or being in the choir.

I will never forget one Christmas Eve before Mass began the church choir sang many Christmas hymns including my lifetime favorite – “O Holy Night.”

However, the church’s incredible tenor – Pete Gute, who rendered “O Holy Night” that would bring tears of joy that even today, I have never forgotten Pete’s performances.

When I was just a kid of about 9, for some reason I was attracted to the huge Hamilton piano in our house. Just sitting there listening to the keys and their distinctive sounds gave me what some describe as “playing by ear.”

I remember my cousins Becky and Linda visited during Christmas, I would play and they would sing away.

As the year’s passed to Christmas Eve 1962, my wife Jo and I were celebrating our first-born son, Mike’s first Christmas – he was 8 months old. I remember we were trimming our tree with the radio on when Connie Francis’s 1959 hit was being played – “Baby’s First Christmas.” The title alone got our attention because we could feel the essence of the song because it was our son Mike’s First Christmas. It was these lyrics that caught our attention:

“It’s baby’s first Christmas, it’s something to see, Mommy and Daddy trimming Baby’s Christmas Tree

It’s a very special Christmas, a blessing from above, it’s baby’s first Christmas a Christmas full of love

It’s baby’s first Christmas and oh, what a joy shopping all around for every pretty toy.”

Our blessings from above continued with the birth of our second son Chris and our third son, Joe in later years which always made our family Christmas’s very special.

Like every city, town or village in America, Christmas downtown was the place to be during the month of December. The merchants decorated their stores and just like a scene in the movie – “A Christmas Story,” families enjoyed the tour of window shopping amid the ringing bells of the Salvation Army.

Today being Christmas Eve, it’s like someone waved a magic wand and all over the world everything is about love, family and giving.

You could feel it all even with the Christmas of 1965 when my station WIRO gathered for our annual Christmas Party! Even then, it was all HO HO HO! The photo reveals a very young me and Jo.

Just for fun, did your parents or grandparents every warn you about being naughty and if you were, you could count on a “bundle of switches” under the tree with your name on them.

Without any doubt ever, if you have small children and/or grandchildren, tonight is the very night to gather them closely around your chair – and read Clement Moore’s “ ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas”. I’m very proud to say – I did it. I read the entire poem and the kids loved it! Try it, you’ll be glad you did.

So, on this very holy night, let us remember the nativity and what it means to millions around the world.

May Christmas 2025, be filled with love, happiness and the very Spirit of it all!

From all of us at THE NORTHERN KENTUCKY TRIBUNE along with Mike, Jo and our Boston, Sadie Mae, we wish you and yours – MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.