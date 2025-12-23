Covington Neighborhood Collaborative celebrates winners of the 2025 Holiday Home Decorating Contest

The Covington Neighborhood Collaborative, in partnership with the Center for Great Neighborhoods (CGN), recognized winners of the 2025 Holiday Home Decorating Contest, a citywide celebration highlighting the creativity, care, and holiday spirit of Covington residents.

This year’s contest invited residents from across Covington’s neighborhoods to submit a photo of their decorated home as part of CNC’s “Glow Big or Glow Home” holiday initiative. Entries were reviewed by community judges, with placements determined through a point-based scoring process.

2025 Holiday Home Decorating Contest Winners

• Steve Hedger, South Covington

• Carolyn Chapman, Austinburg

ª Andrew Hargis, MainStrasse

Judges shared that selecting winners was a joyful challenge due to the quality, creativity, and festive spirit reflected in all of the sparkling submissions.

Winning homes have received a congratulatory Holiday Home Decorating Contest yard sign, and CNC extends sincere thanks to all residents who submitted entries. While only a few homes received formal awards, every decorated home contributes to the joy and warmth experienced throughout Covington during the holiday season.

For more information about your local neighborhood association, visit CovingtonCNC.org.

City of Covington