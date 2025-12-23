Sweet Tooth season: Protecting your smile from holiday treats

By Dr. Ingrid Santamaria, D.D.S.

University of Kentucky

The holiday season brings with it trays of cookies, bowls of candy and endless invitations to indulge. While there’s no need to skip the dessert table entirely, being mindful about what and how you eat can help keep your smile healthy into the new year.

Sugar and your smile

When you eat sweets, the bacteria in your mouth feed on the sugar and produce acids that attack tooth enamel — the protective outer layer of your teeth. Over time, this can lead to decay, cavities and sensitivity. Sticky, chewy or hard candies are especially tough on our teeth because they cling to surfaces or stay in your mouth longer, giving those acids more time to do damage.

Choose your treats wisely

If you’re going to enjoy something sweet, reach for items that are less likely to linger on your teeth. Dark chocolate is one of the better options: it dissolves quickly and can even contain antioxidants that benefit oral health. Shortbread cookies or sugar cookies (without sticky toppings) are also preferable to caramels or taffy.

Try to avoid hard candies that you suck on for long periods or anything you have to chew aggressively — both can crack teeth or damage fillings. Even popular holiday favorites like candy canes fall into this category.

Timing matters

The timing of when you eat sweets can be just as important as what you eat. It’s best to enjoy dessert as part of a meal rather than as a standalone snack. Eating stimulates saliva production, which helps wash away food particles and neutralize acid.

After you finish your treat, drink a glass of water to help rinse your mouth. If you’re somewhere you can brush, wait about 30 minutes before doing so; brushing too soon after eating sugary or acidic foods can spread acids and wear down enamel.

Don’t let busy schedules break good habits

The holidays can throw off even the best daily routines. Between travel, late nights and festive gatherings, brushing and flossing can easily fall by the wayside. Make a point to stick with twice-daily brushing and once-daily flossing and consider packing travel-sized dental supplies in your bag or purse so you can freshen up after events.

If you haven’t seen your dentist in a while, the end of the year is also a great time to schedule a cleaning or check-up — especially if you want to start the new year with a healthy, bright smile.

A balanced approach

You don’t have to give up your favorite holiday sweets to keep your teeth healthy. The key is moderation and mindful choices. Enjoy your peppermint bark or cookie swap — just remember to balance the sugar with water, regular oral hygiene and a few smile-friendly selections.

Dr. Ingrid Santamaria, D.D.S. is an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry