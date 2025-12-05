Covington secures $750,000 to help neighborhoods, businesses during bridge construction projects

Covington Mayor Ron Washington on Thursday traveled to Frankfort to join Governor Andy Beshear during his weekly Team Kentucky update, where he thanked the Governor for $750,000 in state support from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The funding — distributed over the next five years — will help the City support neighborhoods and small businesses during construction associated with the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project and the Fourth Street/KY 8 Licking River Bridge Replacement Project.

The announcement follows a previous trip by Mayor Washington and other City leaders to Frankfort, where they met with KYTC Secretary Jim Gray to advocate for Covington to receive targeted support during these once-in-a-generation infrastructure projects.

“This funding ensures that Covington’s neighborhoods and small businesses are not left behind as this historic construction unfolds,” Mayor Ron Washington said. “Our small businesses are the lifeblood of Covington’s economy, and these funds will help us provide resources and direct support to keep our community connected throughout the construction process. We appreciate KYTC’s continued partnership and their recognition of how important it is to support Covington during these transformative years.”

The investment aligns with the City’s Bridging the Gap initiative, which is designed to keep residents, businesses, and visitors informed and engaged throughout both major KYTC projects. Governor Beshear highlighted the importance of this investment and the statewide impact of these infrastructure improvements.

“Team Kentucky is proud to help the Covington community through this $750,000 award, which will support efforts to keep Kentuckians informed, businesses thriving, and communities connected during these game-changing infrastructure projects,” Governor Beshear said. “Safer bridges are an investment in our families, our economy, and our future, and I know the positive impacts of our work on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor and the Licking River Bridge will be felt across our commonwealth and country.”

While KYTC oversees the design and construction of the bridges, the City of Covington is taking an active role in ensuring the community stays informed, disruptions are minimized, and local businesses remain supported. The City and KYTC have a long history of working collaboratively on major transportation efforts, and both organizations are committed to maintaining that partnership as these transformative projects move forward.

“We’re standing by our commitment to be good neighbors before and during construction of these monumental projects that will not only improve travel, but support Kentucky’s booming economy,” Secretary Gray said. “This investment adds to our project team’s robust efforts to ensure residents know Kentucky is still open for business during construction and keep them informed on how to get around.”

Under the Bridging the Gap initiative, the City will use the KYTC funding to enhance community outreach, promote local businesses affected by construction, and invest in neighborhood improvements that strengthen connectivity.

This collaboration represents a proactive approach to managing large-scale infrastructure work while ensuring that the City’s residents and businesses continue to thrive.

For more information about the City’s Bridging the Gap initiative and ongoing transportation updates, visit www.covingtonky.gov.

City of Covington