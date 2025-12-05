Epic Flight Academy graduates its first class at CVG site — in-demand mechanics

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Ah, there’s something about being first. Be it a race – the Kentucky Derby. Or first on your check-out line at Kroger.

Epic Flight Academy had their first graduation Thursday afternoon at their hanger located at CVG. And seventeen young (two older) adults received their FA certification.

Epic Flight Academy, founded in 1999 and headquartered in New Smyrna Beach, Forida – partnered with FEAM Aero, the largest leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States to open the academy at CVG,

“FEAM,” Epic Campus Director Jon Luck told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “is a maintenance repair operation. There is a tremendous need for mechanics.”

Luck has been with Epic – at their Florida location for 15 years; and the Connecticut native arrived in Northern Kentucky, about 14 months ago, he said.

So, why an Epic location in Northern Kentucky?

“Quite simply — Amazon,” he said. “And CVG is the sixth or seventh largest location in the country, shipping about 9.5-million pounds of cargo.”

The 20-month program – Luck says that may be shortened to 15 months – has a price tag of $45,000.

“We’re in the middle of accreditation, and in April we will be able to accept VA benefits,” he said.

And most of the students arrived, he said, by word-of-mouth.

“Oh, that tuition price tag didn’t frighten them,” Luck added. “Almost all the students start work while in school, and earn about $32-$34 an hour.”

Epic Flight Academy accepts kids right out of high school – yet a 42-year-old woman and 49-year-old man was in the graduating class.

No admission exam is needed – just a high school diploma.

“I was a stationary engineer in Florence,” 49-year-old Joe Grimm – the oldest graduate – told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I wanted to switch fields.”

Grimm was working security at the Amazon Gate at CVG and was told about the Epic Flight Academy. The Lloyd High School and University of Cincinnati grad knows his stuff.

“As soon as I saw the UPS crash in Louisville,” Grimm said, “I knew the problem.”

That UPS plane, he explained, had an MD-11 Engine. “Mechanics used a forklift to change out engines,” he said. “It was a shortcut. “The change should have been done with a harness. This was a complete flaw.”

Mechanics – not pilots training – is offered at Epic Flight Academy.

“Maybe in the future,” Luck said. “We’re here to drive home how critical our job is. We hold ourselves to high standards – and as unfortunate as the Louisville -UPS accident was – we use it as a learning experience for our students.”

Epic Flight Academy has three sections – all required by the FAA. General, Air Frame and Power Plant.

“We have courses in Mathematics, Physics, Fundamentals of Flight, Electronics, Air Frame, Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Structures,” Luck said.

Classes are held Monday through Thursday, eight-to-three; and there are 12 full-time instructors on staff; along with four administrators and Campus Director, Luck.

“In fact,” Luck added, “some students already have jobs in the field while in training.”

And who are the very best students?

“They come from nearby farms in Kentucky,” Luck said. “I want a farmer who can get his tractor running. Someone resourceful. As for hiring, says, “our graduates are hired by anyone who has a private plane.”

That would include, airlines, cargo planes, Space X, Boeing, GE, Pratt-Whitney, and Power Plants.

Yes, Power Plants.

“They use steam turbines; similar to aircraft,” Luck said.

In fact, Luck was quick to mention one Epic grad was working in the medical field – “Adjusting MRI equipment.

“Our students,” he says, “A are represented all over the world. Our industry needs quality people – we’re addicted to aviation.”