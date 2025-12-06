Opinion – Cassi Schabell: Sadly announcing resignation from Lakeside Park council and move from the city

It is with a heavy heart that I must resign from my position as your representative on the Lakeside Park City Council. During my campaign, I had the privilege of meeting many of you and sharing my commitment to transparency and fiscal accountability in our city government. Your trust in me — reflected in my receiving the most votes of any council candidate — was both humbling and motivating. Thank you for that confidence.

As I step down, I feel it is important to provide an honest reflection on the internal environment at City Hall. Throughout my term, I encountered a long-standing “good old boy” culture that treated transparency as optional and open communication as something to be managed rather than encouraged. Access to basic information was often far more difficult than it should have been in a healthy, functional government.

I also observed a recurring dynamic in which one individual’s personal preferences regularly overshadowed broader deliberation and the collective judgment of the council. When decision-making becomes that centralized, it limits the council’s ability to function as a balanced, collaborative team. Leadership should never feel like a one-person show; residents deserve a government where questions are welcomed, not discouraged.

And for anyone curious about what this looked like in practice, the meeting videos are publicly available. I’ve heard from many residents who started watching them — some even gathering with friends — because certain interactions raised eyebrows or, at times, provided unintended entertainment. While not the outcome I aimed for, I’m grateful that increased civic engagement came from it.

Before I leave, I want to speak directly to an issue of genuine importance: the need for the city to financially support Blessed Sacrament’s School Resource Officer. This decision should rise above personal conflicts or political sensitivities. The safety of children is one of the most responsible uses of tax dollars our city could invest in. And we all know there are plenty of areas where costs could be reduced if leadership truly wanted to prioritize responsibly — this simply is not the place to cut.

Despite the challenges, I remain hopeful about what Lakeside Park can become. Our community deserves a council that values transparency, thoughtful dialogue, and a shared commitment to serving residents with respect rather than hierarchy. Improvement begins with acknowledging where the culture has fallen short and choosing to do better — not for appearances, but for the people who call this city home.

My recent move to Edgewood necessitates my resignation, but I will always value the relationships I built here and the opportunity to serve. I encourage residents to continue supporting candidates who demonstrate integrity, open-mindedness, and a genuine commitment to collaboration.

Thank you again for the trust you placed in me. It has been an honor to serve you.

P.S. I will be providing refuge for up to 6 chickens in my new yard should any Lakeside Park neighbors need help keeping them safe until Jan.1, 2027.

Cassi Schabell is now a resident of Edgewood, served on Lakeside Park council.