Newport to celebrate REMUS’ return; bourbon and more to benefit Newport Foundation

Newport has a long memory — and bourbon is a big part of it.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, the City of Newport will lean into that history with “REMUS Returns to Newport: A Night of Bourbon, Bootlegging, and Big Vision” at Newport Syndicate, 18 East 5th Street, from 6-10 p.m.

The event, facilitated by the City of Newport in support of The Newport Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is equal parts bourbon celebration and forward-looking showcase.

Proceeds will help launch the Newport Bourbon Welcome Center and demonstrate the potential of a long-term REMUS Bourbon presence on Monmouth Street — right in the heart of Newport’s historic entertainment district.

“This night is about more than tasting great bourbon, ” said event spokesperson Wayne Jung. “It’s about honoring Newport’s storied past while building a future where bourbon, tourism, and economic development all come together on Monmouth Street.

Guests will step into a Prohibition-era atmosphere at Newport Syndicate, an Art Deco, bourbon-friendly venue already synonymous with storytelling and nightlife in northern Kentucky.

Fundraising event to benefit The Newport Foundation and spotlight city’s emerging bourbon future Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy REMUS craft cocktails, giveaways, a silent auction, live music from The Sin City Trio, and the rare chance to speak directly with REMUS Master Distiller Ian Stirsman about the future of the brand and its connection to Newport.