Covington’s Carmelo’s restaurant nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best New Restaurants; voting now open

Carmelo’s Italian restaurant in Covington, known for its handmade pastas and intimate “dinner at Nonna’s house” atmosphere, has been nominated as one of USA Today’s 10 Best New Restaurants in America.

The national recognition places Carmelo’s among the top new restaurants in the country and brings nationwide visibility to Covington’s vibrant and growing dining community.

USA Today’s 10 Best editorial team selected nominees based on menu execution, overall dining experience, and hospitality. The final ranking is determined entirely by public voting, and supporters may vote once every twelve hours.

“We’re incredibly honored,” said chef and co-founder Mitchell Arens. “This nomination reflects the community that believed in us from the moment we opened our doors. Everything we do, from the food to the service, comes from love.”

“Carmelo’s has always been about connection,” said co-founder Billy Grise. “People walk in as guests and leave as family. To be recognized alongside some of the best new restaurants in the country means the world to us.”

Since opening, Carmelo’s has earned a following for dishes that blend comfort and craftoffering hand-pulled mozzarella served with grilled focaccia, and flash-fried cauliflower along with signature plates including garlic soup with sautéed leeks, 101-Layer Lasagna and crispy garlic Alfredo with Calabrian chili crunch. The menu also features pasta dishes, bright salads, and seasonal sides such as Tuscan kale, garlic-confit potatoes, and green beans with almond crunch.

Carmelo’s supporters can vote every twelve hours at the official USA Today 10 Best voting page at 10best.usatoday.com

Voting is open through Monday, December 22 at noon. Winners will be announced at noon on Friday, January 2.

Carmelo’s