Kentucky Department of Education now accepting nominations for 2027 Teacher of the Year

The Kentucky Department of Education is accepting nominations for the 2027 Kentucky Teacher of the Year awards through Jan. 2.

Presented by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the Kentucky Teacher of the Year awards celebrate some of the Commonwealth’s most outstanding educators. Any full-time, certified public school teacher in the state with at least five years of experience is eligible. Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents or anyone in the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator.

The winner of the 2027 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award will receive a cash prize and a six-month professional sabbatical opportunity coordinated by KDE. They also will represent Kentucky in the National Teacher of the Year program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers during their year of service.

All nominated teachers will be invited by KDE to complete and submit a formal application for awards consideration. Those applications will be due by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Nominees should:

• Be an expert in their field who advances growth for students of all backgrounds and abilities; • Build collaborative relationships with colleagues, students and families to create a school culture of equity and success; • Deliberately connect the classroom to the community to impact student growth and learning; • Be a lifelong learner and teacher leader and use innovative learning experiences in and out of the classroom; and • Express themselves in an engaging and clear way that conveys the lived experience to a variety of audiences.

Please fill out the 2027 Kentucky Teacher of the Year nomination form to nominate a teacher today. Once again, nominations close on Jan. 2.

