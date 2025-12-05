DCCH Center for Children and Families announces appointment of seven new board members

DCCH Center for Children and Families announced the appointment of seven distinguished community and professional leaders to its board of directors. Each new member brings unique experience, deep commitment to service, and strong ties to Northern Kentucky — strengthening DCCH’s mission to provide healing, hope, and brighter futures for children and families in need.

The newly appointed Board Members are:

• Jessica Remole

Founder of Who Are You? LLC, publisher of Fort Mitchell Neighbors, and launch director at

BNI Southwest Ohio/NKY

With more than 25 years in the marketing industry and extensive regional networking experience, Remole has supported DCCH through ongoing features in Fort Mitchell Neighbors magazine, Advancement Committee service, and event involvement. She plans to deepen DCCH’s community visibility, strengthen partnerships, and support the development of future marketing and branding campaigns.

• Alyson Roedig

City council member, with a professional background in clinical research, higher education, andteaching

Roedig has mentored children at DCCH and has a long-standing family connection through her sister’s 15-year career with the organization. Her strengths in empathy-driven leadership, public service, and evidence-based decision-making will help enhance DCCH’s supportive environment and advance its mission of care and healing.

• Mike Stacy

Managing director, wealth management, Merrill Lynch

A Northern Kentucky native with longstanding community ties, Stacy brings financial expertise and an extensive regional network. Having been connected with DCCH through community events for many years, he looks forward to helping strengthen financial stewardship and fostering meaningful connections that benefit DCCH’s children and families.

• Tony Logan

Legal compliance professional, MassMutual Ascend

Logan has a longstanding history of volunteer leadership through Blessed Sacrament and local high school booster organizations. His early career as a counselor at Campbell Lodge shaped his passion for supporting youth. Logan brings decades of volunteer service, project coordination, and community commitment to DCCH’s Board.

• Donna M. Bloemer

Attorney at law

Bloemer has previously served on the DCCH Board and currently serves on the Program Committee. She is deeply committed to advocating for children and families and will continue to support DCCH through her legal expertise and strong dedication to its mission.

• Jeff Epplen

Shareholder, A&A Services; quality management director, Rudler, PSC

Epplen has volunteered with DCCH for more than 20 years and has worked closely with the Blessed Sacrament Athletic Boosters to maintain DCCH athletic fields. With over 25 years in nonprofit financial oversight and extensive community leadership experience, he brings a valuable combination of financial expertise, youth engagement, and municipal collaboration.

• Crystal Gibson

Realtor, Pivot Realty Group

Gibson brings 15 years of corporate communications, public affairs, and community engagement experience, along with a long history of supporting DCCH through volunteerism and holiday giving. Her strengths in relationship-building, outreach, and strategic communication will help expand DCCH’s visibility and deepen community partnerships.