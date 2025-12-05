New Dairy Queen now open on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, franchisees’ 14th location in region

American Dairy Queen Corporation, the iconic brand known for its delicious food and world-famous treats, to open a new DQ Restaurant on Dixie Highway in Erlanger today.

Conveniently located at 3098 Dixie Highway the new restaurant will be owned and operated by Keep It Kool, a local franchise group led by longtime entrepreneur and franchisee Keith Chambers.

This marks Chambers’ fourteenth DQ location, joining others across Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus. The Erlanger opening represents another milestone in his eight-year journey with the brand and another opportunity to deepen his connection with the community. Drawn to Kenton County for its welcoming, family-oriented atmosphere and steady flow of visitors, Chambers saw it as the perfect next stop for his growing Dairy Queen portfolio.

“Dairy Queen has always stood out to me as a beloved brand with deep roots and a strong reputation,” said Chambers. “There’s something special about the way it brings people together; everyone has that nostalgic memory of enjoying a cone with family or friends. Our goal is to create that same sense of joy and connection here in Erlanger. We see this restaurant as a welcoming spot for the community to gather, share good times, and make new memories.”

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the new DQ features spacious booths, a dedicated mobile order pick-up area, drive-thru service, and a sunny outdoor patio, plus the iconic 14-foot red spoon that fans know and love.

Chambers and his team are committed to making a difference in the community. The group plans to support Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital, just 10 minutes from the new DQ location, in addition to supporting the local high schools and youth sports teams.

The restaurant is 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday through Saturday, with the drive-thru open until midnight.