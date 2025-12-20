Duke Energy and community partners join to ensure customers have support in challenging times

As temperatures drop this holiday season, more families are turning to community resources to make ends meet. Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky and their partners are stepping up to help.

Impact this year: Through the Share the Light Fund, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, the Duke Energy Foundation, and Duke Energy employees and customers have contributed more than $860,000 to community agencies – helping neighbors keep homes warm and powered when it matters most.

Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky partner with local community organizations on both sides of the river, including Salvation Army, United Way of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, to ensure customers have the support they need during challenging times.

Foundation support: More than one-third of this funding came from the Duke Energy Foundation, including an additional $100,000 invested earlier this year to help families stay safe during extreme heat.

Community investment: Last year, Duke Energy and its Foundation were responsible for more than $2.6 million in charitable contributions to nonprofits in the company’s Ohio and Kentucky service territory. Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky employees also contributed more than $650,000 to nonprofits through volunteer hours and financial donations.

“Behind every request for help is a story – a family, a friend, a community member working to get through a tough time,” said Kim Vogelgesang, Duke Energy Foundation manager. “Through Share the Light Fund and our local partners, we’re able to support our neighbors in their moment of need.”

How to get help or give back: Customers who need assistance can find local agencies through the Payment Assistance Finder.

Want to help? You can set up a recurring or one-time contribution to the Share the Light Fund – bringing comfort and connection to those who need it most.

