Stord Inc. announces $40+ million expansion in Hebron, creating over 500 well-paying jobs

E-Commerce company Stord Inc. on Thursday announced plans to expand its existing Hebron facility with a more than $40 million investment over the next several years that will create over 500 jobs and launch a new warehouse location.

Founded in 2015 by Sean Henry and Jacob Boudreau, Stord is redefining the consumer experience standard through high-volume fulfillment services and AI-powered e-commerce technologies. Stord operates a global network of fulfillment centers and employs over 1,300 people. Through an integrated approach of developing crucial technologies with physical fulfillment services, Stord is able to dramatically decrease order times, reduce average transit times by two days, improve unboxing experiences, and unlock massive economies of scale.

“Stord provides national brands with the tools they need to effectively deliver their products in-store and online, in addition to value-added services such as kit assembly and embroidery, while also seamlessly delivering household name products to customer homes through advanced technology solutions,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “We are excited that more than 500 new good-paying jobs will be created in Northern Kentucky.”

Stord’s existing 520,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Hebron is the largest location in the network, employs over 600 talented individuals, and manages millions of orders per year. Collectively Stord powers over $10 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). Stord’s initial investment into the region led to a 105% year-over-year order growth during the Black Friday Cyber Monday period for Stord’s existing facility in Boone County. The company serves leading e-commerce brands such as True Classic, Super Coffee, Seed, Native, and many more.

“We are already heavily invested in the Kentucky area and are excited to continue to see more growth in this amazing state,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “Kentucky plays a crucial role in Stord’s ability to provide 1-2 day delivery services across the United States, helping brands achieve Prime-like experiences with greater visibility and control. This investment brings us greater ability to service current and future customers while pushing the boundaries of what is possible for DTC brands.”

This new location will add an additional 525,000 square feet of Class A warehouse with an additional second floor of 8,772 square feet ready for further expansion. Stord’s investment will see new automations and racking infrastructure build outs in tandem with implementation of Stord’s proprietary AI-enabled technologies. Stord will further deepen its roots with the commonwealth by employing over 500 community members with well-paying jobs.

“Seeing Stord expand in Northern Kentucky was a competitive process and we are grateful they will be making a significant capital investment in the region to double their presence and increase jobs by more than 200 percent,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume. “Their commitment to Boone County is a testament to our strategic location and talented workforce.”

The roles will include entry-level positions through senior leadership managing the day-to-day demands of a modern fulfillment center. Pursuant with Stord’s operating principles, these roles will be a part of the “Growing at Stord initiative”, focused on driving promotions and growth opportunities for employees of Stord. In 2025, internal promotions were up 3X year-over-year from 2024.

This expansion continues Stord’s rapid expansion including a recent $200 million round of funding, and acquisition of Ware2Go from UPS.

“Companies like Stord Inc. are reinvesting across Kentucky, creating new jobs for our people and showing that our Commonwealth is a place where businesses succeed and grow,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our economy is booming, and announcements like this are helping us continue to create a brighter future for all of our people. I want to thank Stord’s leaders for their belief in the commonwealth and congratulate them on this exciting next step in Boone County.”

BE NKY Growth Partnership