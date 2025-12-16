Duke Energy offers simple, low-to-no-cost ‘12 Days of Savings’ energy efficiency tips for holidays

The holidays are a time for family and celebration, but they can bring higher energy use as temperatures drop. To help customers stay energy smart, especially as colder temperatures continue to impact Greater Cincinnati, Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky are introducing ‘12 Days of Savings’ – a schedule of simple energy efficiency tips designed to help customers manage their energy costs.

“During the holidays, energy use naturally increases due to colder temperatures and shorter days,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Our goal is to make it easy for customers to take small steps that improve energy efficiency and manage their costs.”

Customers can follow daily tips, which run through Wednesday, Dec. 24. Each day features practical habit changes and minor projects that make a meaningful difference in energy savings.

1. Replace outside lighting – including your holiday lighting displays – with LED lightbulbs that have combined photosensors and motion sensors. 2. Replace your most frequently used indoor incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient LED bulbs. ENERGY STAR-qualified LEDs, for example, use 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional bulbs. Check out our online store for lighting options. 3. Replace your air filter, if needed, and set a reminder to check it periodically to help your heating system run more efficiently and last longer. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. 4. Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temps, the more you can save. Even a couple degrees make a difference. 5. Leave blinds and/or curtains open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm your home but close them at night to help with insulation. 6. Caulk and weatherstrip windows and doors and seal air leaks in duct work – it can save you up to 20% in heating costs. 7. Set your water heater to 120 degrees. Water heating is typically the second biggest user of energy in your home. 8. Insulate the pipes extending from your water heater, using foam pipe insulation on the first 6 feet for maximum savings. 9. Install low-flow showerheads to save both electricity and water. Showers can account for over half of the hot water used in your home. 10. Check for cracks or deterioration of the seals on your refrigerator door and replace worn seals promptly. Try the dollar bill test to check the seal – close the door on a dollar bill and it should stay there without falling. 11. Change ceiling fan settings to spin in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room. Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor. 12. Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Leaving a fan on in an empty room is considered a waste of energy.

For more information, visit duke-energy.com/energyefficiency.

