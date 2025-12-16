NKU celebrates graduation of more than 1,500 students during fall commencement cermonies

Northern Kentucky University honored more than 1,500 graduates over two ceremonies during the university’s 54th commencement Saturday.

Since 1968, NKU has graduated more than 86,000 students who are now living and working across the Commonwealth of Kentucky and all over the world.

“Our graduates have shown extraordinary perseverance, many balancing their education, jobs, families, and unexpected challenges on their journey to a degree,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “On behalf of all faculty and staff, I can say we are inspired by their dedication and proud to celebrate all they have accomplished.”

The morning ceremony celebrated graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Informatics and the College of Education.

Emma-Kate Bennett served as the student speaker for the morning ceremony, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the College of Informatics. She plans to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector, where she can advocate for causes that uplift others while carrying forward the collaboration and compassion that defined her NKU experience.

The afternoon ceremony celebrated graduates from the College of Health and Human Services and the Haile College of Business.

Ashlee Fisk served as the student speaker for the afternoon ceremony, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Health and Human Services. She is looking forward to starting her career as a NICU nurse at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she can combine her love for children, commitment to excellence and passion for compassionate care.

NKU conferred 59 associates degrees, 1,099 bachelor’s degrees, 936 master’s degrees and 44 doctoral degrees to fall class of 2025.

