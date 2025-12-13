Enzweiler Building Institute announces 2025 award winners at third annual celebration

The Enzweiler Building Institute recognized three outstanding contributors to the region’s construction, education, and workforce development community during its third annual awards celebration. The event honored organizations and individuals whose partnership, leadership, and long-standing dedication continue to elevate the building industry across Northern Kentucky.

This year’s award recipients include:

• Enzweiler Building Institute Champion of the Year: Kenton County School District

The Kenton County School District was honored for its exceptional commitment to strengthening the construction workforce pipeline. Through collaborative programming, hands-on learning opportunities, and steadfast support of career and technical education, the district has played an instrumental role in preparing the next generation of skilled trades professionals.

• Enzweiler Building Institute Partner of the Year: BME Inc.

BME Inc. received this award in recognition of its continued partnership and engagement with Enzweiler students and programs. From providing equipment and expertise to supporting career pathways and offering invaluable industry insight, BME Inc. has demonstrated what it means to invest in the future of the trades.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Fred Cernetisch

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Fred Cernetisch, whose decades of leadership, mentorship, and advocacy have left an enduring mark on the regional construction industry. Cernetisch’s contributions have shaped countless careers and helped position the Enzweiler Building Institute as a premier training resource in the region.