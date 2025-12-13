Prep Sports Report: Brossart girls win first five games by double-digit margins under veteran head coach

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Aaron Stamm posted winning records in his first four stints as a head basketball coach and he’s off to a 5-0 start with the Brossart girls team this season.

Stamm got the Brossart job because his previous teams compiled a 407-238 record in 21 seasons. The Mustangs won their first five games by double-digit margins to push his victory total to 412.

In his first two head coaching positions, Stamm was 104-68 with the Ludlow girls and 181-102 with the Conner girls. He then returned to Ludlow, where he was 69-28 as girls coach and 53-40 as boys coach over the last six years.

He’s a newcomer to 10th Region basketball this season, but the Mustangs have three starters back from the team that won the 10th Region All ”A” Classic and made it to the championship final in the post-season region tournament.

One of those returning players is Kylie Smith, who is averaging 20 points and six rebounds after the first five games.

The sophomore guard is currently shooting 53.2 percent (33 of 62) from the field and 79.5 percent (31 of 49) at the free throw line.

Brossart junior guard Greylee Kremer has an 11.6 scoring average, followed by senior forward Rachel Shewmaker (8.4), junior point guard Lilee Meyers (7.6) and junior forward Hadley Eviston (7.0). Shewmaker is averaging a team-high 7.2 rebounds and shooting 54.8 percent (17 of 31) from the field.

Simon Kenton guard breaks team’s 3-point record

Simon Kenton point guard Brynli Pernell has broken the team record in career 3-point goals with 242 over five seasons and the 5-foot-6 junior has plenty more varsity games ahead of her.

Pernell made 8 of 31 treys during the Pioneers’ 5-0 start to surpass the previous record. But they haven’t played a home game where the team can acknowledge her accomplishment.

Simon Kenton is scheduled to play Lexington Dunbar (3-1) in the championship game of the Billy Hicks Basketball Classic at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Great Crossing. Their first home game will be Thursday against Campbell County.

Last season, Pernell shot 38.7 percent (74 of 191) from 3-point range after hitting 38.1 percent (77 of 22) as a sophomore. The team leader after the first five games this season is Anna Kelch, who made 13 of 30 for 43.3 percent.

Pernell is still the Pioneers’ leading scorer with a 16.2 average. She’s shooting 49.2 percent (30 of 61) from the field overall and 81.2 percent (13 of 16) at the free throw line.

Cooper graduate playing on football team in final four

Cooper graduate Jeremiah Lee is a senior slot receiver on the undefeated Ferris State University football team that will play Newberry College in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs at noon on Saturday.

Lee started his collegiate career at the University of Indianapolis before transferring to Ferris State in Michigan. He played on last year’s team that won the Division II national title and finished with a 14-1 record.

The Bulldogs have a 14-0 record this season and Lee has played in every game. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior has 12 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown. He has also rushed for 53 yards on six carries.

In high school, Lee played quarterback and wide receiver for Cooper. He finished with a combined total of 5,301 yards in rushing, passing and receiving while also scoring 250 points.