Farewell 2025: Remembering — with gratitude — those lost to the community this year

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Third in a series of three

As we look forward to a New Year, full of hope and goodwill and commitment to the quality of life of our community, we also take a moment to express heartfelt remembrances of those lost to us in 2025. We do not pretend that this list is comprehensive though it is extensive. Having been reviewed by a well-informed committee, it includes NKY citizens of all walks of life — giants of business and industry and philanthropy, champions of community service, activists in churches and nonprofits and education and civic organizations and more. In short, they are people who will be missed — and whose big shoes must be filled.

Please take inspiration from those who have gone before us — and who leave the legacy of their good deeds behind.

Casey Barach

Casey Barach, 67, died following complications from an accident that occurred five years ago, resulting in a traumatic brain injury. He was a passionate advocate for entrepreneurship and the start-up community in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. After his own experience with a start-up in 2001, he became the first Executive Director of the Madison E-Zone, Northern Kentucky’s first Innovation & Commercialization Center, established under the 2001 Kentucky Innovation Act. Seven years later, Casey played a pivotal role in merging the E-Zone into Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, where he served as Senior Vice President for Entrepreneurship. His vision led to the founding of UpTech, an award-winning accelerator that supported high-growth companies for more than a decade.

Through UpTech and the Northern Kentucky Growth Fund-Kentucky’s first angel investment fund, Casey nurtured the start-up ecosystem and became a statewide leader for angel investing. He personally authored and tirelessly lobbied for the Angel Investment Tax Credit legislation, which continues to fuel investment in Kentucky’s entrepreneurs. Over the course of his 20-year career, he raised tens of millions of dollars for program operations and direct investments, while helping create more than 1,100 high-tech jobs. Entrepreneurs across the region credit Casey for their success, whether it was through the programs he developed, the steady coaching he provided, or the encouragement he offered at every stage of their journeys.

William Kohlhepp

“Bill” Kohlhepp, 84, of Park Hills, was a lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky, attended Saint Agnes Grade School and Covington Latin High School where he graduated with honors. He continued his education at Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University). He went on to the University of Kentucky Law School and graduated first in his class. After graduation, he worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington D.C. for three years, then returned to Northern Kentucky and continued his career at Cors & Bassett Law Firm. He retired from Cors & Bassett after 42 years, where he served as Managing Partner for 15 of those years. Throughout his career he was actively engaged in the Greater Cincinnati community and received many awards including: the Individual Deal Maker Award from the Association for Corporate Growth; the Bishop H. Hughes Award from the Diocese of Covington and Thomas More University; the Covington Latin School Distinguished Alumnus Award and was named one of Ohio’s Super Lawyers in Corporate and Securities Law by Cincinnati Magazine.

Bill and his wife Elaine supported many charitable organizations throughout their lives. A few highlights include endowing the Elaine and William Kohlhepp Scholarship at Thomas More University as well as creating the Clifford E. Kohlhepp Covington Latin School Endowment Fund along with his brothers and son. In addition, they created the William and Elaine Kohlhepp Charitable Fund with the purpose of improving the Northern Kentucky community for years to come.

Adelia ‘Ada’ Clooney Zeidler

Adelia “Ada” (Clooney) Zeidler, 65, of Augusta, Kentucky, died St. Elizabeth Healthcare-Edgewood after a battle with cancer. She was the daughter of retired journalist/newsman and TV host Nick Clooney and Nina Clooney of Augusta and the older sister of actor George Clooney who was as saying, “My sister Ada was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never meet anyone so brave.” Ada was born on May 2, 1960, to her parents, Nick and Nina (née Warren) Clooney in Los Angeles, California. She married Norman Zeidler, a retired Army captain, on March 24, 1987, in Augusta, in a ceremony attended by most of her hometown. Her aunt, Rosemary Clooney, sang and George read a scripture. A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years. In high school, her academic achievements qualified her to be a National Merit Scholar. Her love for reading connected her with other readers in a local book club. She was also a member of the Augusta Art Guild and was a past grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade.



Donald Joseph Ruberg

Donald “Don” Joseph Ruberg, 71, of Edgewood was born in Ft. Thomas, was an alumnus of Covington Latin high school and continued his educational journey by majoring in Political Science at Xavier University. He was among the youngest Xavier University students at the ripe age of fifteen, famously requiring a ride from his mother to get to college because he had not yet gained his drivers license. He ultimately earned his law degree at the University of Kentucky, where his earnest love for the Kentucky Wildcats was born. Don dedicated an impressive 51 years to his esteemed career as an attorney, specializing in educational law at O’Hara, Ruberg, Taylor, Sloan & Sergent Law Firm in Crestview Hills. His passion was rooted in safeguarding educational systems for children, through which he had the honor of representing numerous school districts across the state. His expertise and sage guidance was a stable figure in the school board room for decades. In addition to this, he was a dedicated member of the Prichard Committee, working to enhance public education for all Kentuckians, epitomizing his lifelong commitment to service.



Following in his parents foosteps, he was deeply involved in his church community and regularly volunteered, serving on the St. Pius X Parish Council and working with new couples alongside his wife through the Engaged Encounter program. He also routinely dedicated his time to maintaining upkeep at the Zalla house and being a master dishwasher at Mary Rose Mission.

James C. Quinn

James “Jim” C. Quinn, 86, was affectionately known as Jimbo and JQ to his family and friends. He was an avid reader and loved to play golf. He was an active member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood and a member of the Holy Name Society. He attended many of the Kentucky Derby races in his younger years and grew quite a collection of Derby drinking glasses. He also enjoyed attending monthly lunches with his high school classmates and a nice glass of Woodford. He attended St. Mary’s Cathedral and graduated from Covington Catholic High School in 1956. He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Dayton and his master’s degree from Villa Madonna. He worked as a mechanical engineer for over 40 years until his retirement in 2001. After

retirement, he worked part-time with his sons at Quinn Electric.

George Scott Hall

Dr. George Scott Hall, 82, earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in 1967 at only twenty-three years old. He was a veteran and served stateside during the Vietnam War, finishing his service as a captain. He went on to complete his surgical residency at the University of Cincinnati (UC) in the 1970’s, becoming certified by the American Board of Surgery in l977 and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery in 1979. He was an Assistant Professor of Surgery at UC until he began practicing in Fort Thomas, where he built a successful medical practice serving St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Dr. Hall was known not only for his good judgment and skilled hands, but alsofor his kindness and steady temperament. Somehow, he was spared the affliction of ego, and in the operating room he was revered rather than feared. He welcomed many uncompensated leadership and service roles, such as chair of surgery, medical staff leader, and hospital board member. He consistently extended a helping hand to his junior partners, making sure they had the same opportunities he had enjoyed—especially the women, during an era when female surgeons were quite a rarity. He remained a thoughtful mentor throughout his career and retired from surgical practice in early 2002, spending the next thirteen years working in community hospital administration for St. Elizabeth Healthcare until his retirement in 2014 as the Vice President of Medical Affairs.

He loved art and was a talented painter. He was also fond of good books, music, football, baseball (especially the Cincinnati Reds), traveling, the symphony, his family, various dogs of all shapes and sizes, good food, buttery pastry, chardonnay, scotch, strong coffee, and a walk down memory lane with old friends. Paris, France, and Amelia Island, Florida, were places he particularly enjoyed. He was known for his keen sense of humor.

Eugene Thomas Burns

Eugene “Gene” Thomas Burns, age 95, of Fort Mitchell, was a proud graduate of Covington Catholic High School and Villa Madonna College and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed at Cincinnati Bell for 38 years before retiring in 1988. Gene was an avid golfer, loved boating and fishing, and in later years enjoyed Friday afternoon pub visits with his children and adult grandchildren. His love of God, family, and country defined his life.

Timothy J. McDermott

Timothy Joseph McDermott, 79, Villa Hills was a proud veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, joining the Navy after graduating from Covington Catholic High School in 1963. Tim was transferred into the Marines and served in Vietnam. Upon completing his tour in 1968, he used the GI Bill to attend Northern Kentucky University where he received his associate’s and later his bachelor’s degree in nursing. Tim was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish and later enjoyed services at St Pius Catholic Church in Edgewood. At St. Joseph’s, he as a lector, a lay distributor, a pre-marriage counselor and a member of the parish council.

Tim dedicated his life to caring for others through his nursing and his connection to St. Elizabeth Hospital. He began working at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a teenager alongside his mother, also a nurse. Following his return from the military and Vietnam where he worked as a medical technician, and obtaining his nursing degree, he began his career as a registered nurse at St Elizabeth in 1968. He continued to work in the operating room and later in administration until he retired in 2008. During that time Tim was a key figure in numerous major fundraising campaigns that helped St Elizabeth grow to the institution it is today. Even after retirement, Tim continued his service to the hospital, working as a volunteer for another ten years. Tim also worked part time as a CPR instructor with the American Red Cross throughout his career.

He was always giving of his time to support his family and other organizations. He coached his kids in various sports including baseball, and spent several years as a little league baseball umpire. He was a member of Leadership Northern Kentucky and the local chapter of the non-profit service organization Kiwanis, serving as president for a period of time.