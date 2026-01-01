Project 1099 grads to be celebrated at Dayton High School basketball game

Project 1099, a mentorship program, will honor its inaugural class on January 5 during halftime at the Dayton High School boys varsity basketball game which starts at 7:30 p.m.. The recognition ceremony will take place in the school gymnasium and the community is invited to attend.

Project 1099 is an innovative mentorship program aimed at empowering 5th-7th graders through a comprehensive summer curriculum. The program focuses on developing essential life skills, leadership abilities, and a sense of entrepreneurship, said Tarris Horton, Project 1099 coordinator.

This year’s graduates include Soloman Sturgill, Izaiah Sturgill, Elijah Bell, Erik Moran, Wyatt Perry, and Damien Ware. Over the course of 10 weeks, these young leaders engaged in a variety of activities:

• Learning to tie ties and prepare basic meals,

• Running lemonade stands, earning a total of $460,

• Participating in physical fitness training with Division I athletes Kameron and Christion Horton,

• Engaging in motivational talks about marriage and homeownership, and

• Enjoying field trips, including a memorable visit to Jeff Ruby’s and the grand opening of Wenzel Whiskey, where they met local dignitaries

The graduates will receive plaques in recognition of their hard work and dedication. This event is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate these students’ achievements.