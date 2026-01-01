Beshear announces provisional licenses for tobacco, nicotine, and vapor product retailers

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a provisional license will be issued to tobacco, nicotine and vapor product retailers who have applied for a license from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) before Jan. 1, 2026.

The provisional license will allow a business to continue operations while an application for full licensure is being reviewed and will expire once action is taken on the pending application.



Senate Bill 100 created a new licensing requirement for tobacco, nicotine and vapor product retailers and strengthened enforcement to ensure only products legal in Kentucky are being sold.





“I signed Senate Bill 100 into law to help make sure harmful tobacco and vapor products are not marketed and sold to our kids, and during this transition, I am committed to supporting our businesses that are working to do the same,” said Gov. Beshear. “This provisional license will allow businesses that are committed to selling legal product through the licensure process to continue operation as we take steps together to protect Kentucky’s children.”



On Dec. 29, 2025, the Department filed an emergency regulation to ensure that retailers who have applied for a license before Jan. 1, 2026, are not penalized while the Department continues the process of thoroughly evaluating each application.



ABC urges any tobacco and vapor product retailer who has not yet applied for licensure through the ABC to act promptly. No provisional licenses will be issued after the Jan. 1 deadline.



To assist businesses that need to acquire the new license established by S.B. 100, ABC officials have worked diligently to successfully implement a new online licensing system with a streamlined application process. The Department continues to work closely with businesses needing assistance with the application portal or with questions about the application process. The Department has also proactively met with businesses and business groups to educate them on the new requirements and directly answer their questions about this new licensing requirement.



The Department expected to issue over 4,000 new licenses to tobacco, nicotine and vapor product retailers by the end of 2025.