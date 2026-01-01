Scam warning: Scammers are active and trying to get your money — some tips

Scammers are very active in our area trying to get your money, says Capt. Bill Steinborn of the Kenton County Sheriff’s office in a press release.

Law enforcement will not call or text you regarding subpoenas, warrants, or missed jury duty.

Scammers can be very convincing, even threatening immediate arrest if you hang up on them or put them on hold. This is a scare tactic and an immediate clue you are talking with a scammer.

Scammers may have personal information that is sometimes correct or they may reference a former address, phone number or name. Most of this information is available on various internet sites by searching an individual’s name. Do not confirm or provide new personal information. Look up the law enforcement agency contact information yourself to confirm this is a scam.

Scammers may sometimes use valid names of staff with the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office or reference valid names of Judges. They may transfer you to another person to sound valid.

To report continued nuisance calls please contact: Kentucky Attorney General, Office of Consumer Protection at 888-432-9257.

Kenton County Sheriff’s Office