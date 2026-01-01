Ron Washington: A city that raised me, A future we’re building together — marking one year as Covington mayor

One year ago, I took the oath of office as Mayor of Covington, the largest city in Northern Kentucky and the fifth-largest in the Commonwealth. I did so with humility, fully aware of the history of this city and the responsibility that comes with leading it. I am honored to be the first African American mayor of Covington, and of any of Kentucky’s five largest cities, but more importantly, I am honored to serve the city that raised me.

Covington has been my home since the very beginning. I came here as a newborn to live with my foster mother, Anna Washington, who later adopted me and raised me in our family’s Italianate home on West Sixth Street in Old Town Mutter Gottes. Those blocks, neighbors, stoops, and sidewalks taught me what community really means. I attended Covington Independent Public Schools and graduated from Holmes High School. This city shaped my values, gave me opportunity, and showed me the importance of looking out for one another.

After high school, I built my life here. I served as a Northern Kentucky law enforcement officer and later helped build and operate a business that employed 25 to 30 people, learning firsthand what it means to manage responsibility, create jobs, and take calculated risks. Long before I ever ran for office, Covington had already invested in me.

Returning to public service first as a city commissioner and now as mayor is my way of giving back. That personal connection drives my priorities and shapes the question I ask myself every day: how do we build a city where people want to live, work, and raise a family?

Over the past year, I have focused on turning that question into action.

Housing that meets our community’s needs

When I talk about housing, I’m talking about the kind of stable, attainable housing that allowed me to grow up here, put down roots, and build a future. I also recognize that today, many hard-working people in our community, people who contribute every day to Covington’s success, are struggling to find suitable housing. From a local level, we will continue to do everything we can to help address this challenge, support homeownership, revitalize vacant properties, and align housing growth with workforce needs, so that Covington remains a place where people can truly live, not just work.

Creating a safe, fun place for kids to grow up

I remember what it was like to grow up in Covington, to play in Goebel Park as a young person, and to be part of organized activities that provided structure, mentorship, and a sense of belonging. Those experiences mattered, and they helped shape who I became. That is why investing in youth recreation is personal for me. The creation of the Covington Recreation Committee is about more than programs. It is about access, opportunity, and ensuring that every child has a safe, positive place to grow, learn, and build confidence.

A city buzzing with opportunity and energy

Anyone who spends time in Covington today can feel an energy we have not seen in decades. Our urban core is alive with new investment, adaptive reuse, and growing foot traffic. One of the clearest signals of that momentum is the future relocation of The Fischer Group’s corporate headquarters to the redeveloped First District building downtown, bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs into the heart of our city.

At the same time, I recognize that not everyone feels that buzz or sees that opportunity yet. As development continues to move further south, we will soon be announcing exciting projects just outside our downtown area. This news will demonstrate that Covington’s momentum is expanding and reaching more of our community.

Looking ahead with purpose

As the Central Riverfront development rises, City Hall takes shape, and once-vacant properties begin to flourish, I will continue preparing to serve as the city’s chief executive under Covington’s soon-to-be new form of local government. None of this work happens alone. I am grateful for the partnership and leadership of my fellow Board of Commissioners, Vice Mayor Shannon Smith, Commissioner Tim Downing, Commissioner James Tebbe, and Commissioner Tim Acri.

As I reflect on this first year as mayor, I am proud of the progress we’ve made, but even more excited about what lies ahead. Covington is a place where you can find a job, start a business, raise a family, and build a life. Whether you have lived here for generations, are visiting for the first time, or are considering calling Covington home, I invite you to be part of what is happening here.

This city shaped who I am. My commitment is to make sure it continues to rise for generations to come.

Ron Washington is the Mayor of Covington