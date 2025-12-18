Five actions to diffuse interpersonal violence to make the holidays safer for everyone

Dr. Ann Coker, PhD

University of Kentucky

For more than 16 years, University of Kentucky researchers have worked to find ways to reduce — and ideally prevent — interpersonal violence. This includes dating or partner violence, sexual coercion or assault, harassment, psychological abuse and stalking.

Interpersonal violence can affect anyone, but women face higher risks: about one in three women experience stalking (compared to one in six men), and one in four women report sexual assault or coercion (versus one in 10 men. Nearly half of women and two in five men experience intimate partner violence during their lifetime.

Interpersonal violence doesn’t just cause harm in the moment — it can have lasting effects on health. Experiencing or using violence increases the risk of mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, substance use disorders and other stress-related issues. Physical impacts can include chronic pain, migraines, sleep disorders, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, sexually transmitted infections and even some cancers.

Because of these serious health consequences, UK researchers have focused on prevention strategies. One approach showing promise is bystander intervention — training people to recognize and safely act when they see a situation that could lead to harm. Studies with college and high school students across Kentucky found that sexual violence rates declined after bystander training. These programs also reduced related risks, including alcohol and substance misuse, unwanted pregnancies and some forms of violence into young adulthood.

Our team’s work on bystander strategies — and their impact on reducing interpersonal violence and improving health outcomes — was featured in a recent special issue of the Journal of Family Violence, including the editorial “Violence Prevention is Essential Work for our Future as Researchers and Citizens.”

How does bystander theory and training work?

Bystander training teaches people how to safely step in when they see a situation that could lead to harm. The approach uses five strategies, known as the “5Ds”: Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay and Direct action.

• Distract: Interrupt the situation to draw attention away from the person being targeted.

• Delegate: Get help from others to intervene.

• Document: Record what’s happening-take notes or use your phone to capture details.

• Delay: Wait until it’s safe, then check in with the person harmed or help them report.

• Direct action: Speak up or confront the behavior to make it clear it’s unacceptable.

How might bystander strategies or training be useful during the holiday?

Holidays can be joyful, but they’re not always stress-free. If you feel pressured or simply don’t want to attend a work or family event, choosing not to go is an example of direct action — a form of self-care.

Bystander strategies can also help in holiday gatherings. If someone becomes verbally or physically aggressive, distraction — changing the subject or interrupting the situation — can defuse tension. Direct action might mean stepping in to separate the person from others, while delegating involves asking others to help. If it’s not safe to act immediately, delaying and checking in later with the person affected can still make a difference.

There are many ways to care for and support your friends and family during the holidays. Finding bystander actions that you feel comfortable with and confident in using are direct ways to show you care and can help keep each other safe during the holidays and beyond.

Dr. Ann L. Coker, PhD, is the endowed chair and interim executive director of the Center for Research on Violence Against Women, within the University of Kentucky College of Public Health