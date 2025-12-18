KDA’s 2026 Leadership Academy Class named, includes NKY’s Corbin Arrasmith of Pensive Distilling

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association today announced the incoming class of its 2026 Leadership Academy, an immersive program designed to provide a comprehensive view of the global distilling landscape and the pivotal role KDA plays in shaping Kentucky’s Bourbon industry.

Launched in 2022, KDA’s Leadership Academy spans 10 sessions held January through November, giving participants from distilling and industry affiliated member companies hands-on exposure to every facet of the Bourbon industry. Session topics include Bourbon tourism, the KDA’s legislative priorities, technical safety standards, and more.

“As we welcome the fifth class of KDA’s Leadership Academy, I’m reminded once again of the talent that’s inspiring and fueling Kentucky’s signature industry,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “The diverse perspectives and unity of our membership are essential to our success, and I look forward to working with this exceptional group in 2026.”

The KDA congratulates the 20 individuals selected for the Leadership Academy Class of 2026:

• Corbin Arrasmith, Pensive Distilling Co., Newport

• Nolan Boswell, Green River Distilling Co., Owensboro

• Jasmine Clark, Lux Row Distillers, Bardstown

• Grant Cobb, Stedman Machine Company, Aurora, Indiana

• Emma Cochran, Blue & Co., Louisville

• Ally Edgington, Heaven Hill Brands, Louisville

• Nicky Edwards, Angel’s Envy, Louisville

• Katherine Foley, James E. Pepper Distilling Co., Lexington

• Dave Bob Gaspar, Town Branch Distillery, Lexington

• Michelle Harrison, Castle & Key Distillery, Frankfort

• Shawn Hughes, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Bardstown

• Cole Irvin, Brown-Forman Corporation, Louisville

• Dustin Letourneau, Campari America, Lawrenceburg

• Sophia Markley, Dark Arts Whiskey House, Lexington

• Jessie Martin, Larrikin Bourbon Co., Lawrenceburg

• Hannah Melillo, Whiskey Thief Distilling Co., Frankfort

• Haley Moloney, Augusta Distillery, Augusta

• Marshall Rogers, Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Crestwood

• Brent White, Jeptha Creed Distillery, Shelbyville

• Maggie Young, Bluegrass Distillers, Midway

