Florence Rotary to host renowned gaming authority Sal Piacente during December 15 regular meeting

The Rotary Club of Florence will host an afternoon with Sal Piacente — renowned authority on the art of gambling, cheating, and memory — during its next meeting Monday, December 15.

Known worldwide for his demonstrations, Piacente will take attendees into the psychology of deception and reveals the razor-thin line between skill, strategy, and sleight of hand.

As President of UniverSal Game Protection Development, Piacente has trained and advised hundreds of casinos, game developers, and high-stakes players across the globe, earning the nickname “the man who knows every move before it’s made.”

A celebrated author, lecturer, and television personality, Piacente’s memory and lightning-fast hands have dazzled audiences on national TV. His unique blend of storytelling, showmanship, and insider secrets captivates everyone—from casual fans to professional players.

Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Game Protection Conference, Piacente continues to inspire by teaching memory techniques, sharing casino stories, and proving that the human mind can be both our greatest strength and our biggest vulnerability.

Don’t miss your chance to peek behind the velvet curtain of the gaming world. Learn what it really takes to spot a cheat, read a player, and master the mental edge.

The next Florence Rotary meeting will take place Monday, December 15, at Northern Kentucky Area Development District, located at 22 Spiral Drive in Florence, from 11:45 to 1 p.m. Online RSVPs are requested to plan for seating.

For those unable to attend, the meeting will be streamed live on the Florence Rotary YouTube Channel.

For event information, visit the “Unlocking the Secrets of Gambling, Cheating, and Memory” event page.

Rotary Club of Florence