Newport opens new City Center Garage, in the heart of downtown business district

The City of Newport has announced that its new City Center Garage, located at 11 East 5th St., is officially open to the public, offering 410 parking spaces in the heart of the city’s business district.

The facility provides convenient access to Newport’s dining, entertainment, and retail destinations and is designed to support ongoing growth.

The garage features $2 hourly parking rates, monthly parking options, and future installation of electric vehicle chargers and bike storage.

City Manager John Hayden said the opening marks a major milestone for supporting residents, businesses, and visitors.

“Newport is growing, and our business district continues to thrive,” Hayden said. “Having additional, centrally located parking is a huge win for our community. The City Center Garage will make it easier for people to visit our businesses, attend events, and enjoy everything Newport has to offer. We’re excited to see this new amenity open and serving the public.”

The City Center Garage is part of Newport’s ongoing strategy to enhance accessibility and support economic development throughout the city.

For more information about parking, monthly permits, or garage amenities, contact Parking Supervisor Derick Dieters at ddieters@newportky.gov or 859-292-3625.