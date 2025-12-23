Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman appointed to fill retiring Sheriff Korzenborn’s post

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann will appoint Jude Hehman, Mayor of Fort Mitchell, as Kenton County Sheriff, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The appointment comes as the County’s longtime Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Korzenborn prepares for retirement after more than two decades in the office. Hehman was Korzenborn’s recommendation to fill the vacancy.

“The Sheriff’s Office touches nearly every part of County government, from public safety to collecting the taxes that support our schools and services,” Korzenborn said. “Jude is a steady, disciplined leader who can manage the people, processes and public trust across all of those functions.”

Under Kentucky statute, the Sheriff is responsible not only for law enforcement, but also for court security, serving civil processes, managing courthouse operations and collecting and distributing property taxes that fund essential local services. The role requires someone who can uphold public safety and serve as a strong administrator.

Hehman’s appointment will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

“When I was elected more than 27 years ago, I had no law enforcement experience, but I had a vision for how to run the Sheriff’s Office to help it excel operationally,” Korzenborn said. “I feel confident in Jude’s ability to help our agency reach even greater heights.”

Hehman has served as Fort Mitchell’s mayor for 11 years and previously served on City Council for 10 years. Under his leadership, Fort Mitchell continues to boast strong financials and growth.

He is also the founder and CEO of commercial construction company Furlong Building Enterprises, is a member of the executive committee for the Kentucky League of Cities and chairs the Kenton County Emergency Dispatch Board.

In October, Hehman announced his intention to run for Sheriff.

“As mayor, I know how important a strong law enforcement agency is to a community,” Hehman said. “When it comes to the Sheriff’s Office, that responsibility is even broader, demanding consistent leadership to effectively manage its many functions and ensure the office serves our community at the highest level.”

In addition to Sheriff Korzenborn’s recommendation, Hehman’s appointment comes with the support of Kenton County’s top prosecutors.

“Jude brings strong management skills and a clear understanding of how interagency collaboration strengthens public safety,” said County Attorney Stacy Tapke. “I’m confident his leadership as Sheriff will support effective partnerships and responsible public safety operations across Kenton County.”

“Jude built one of Kenton County’s best police departments in Fort Mitchell, and his experience will continue the tradition of executive leadership in the Sheriff’s Office,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann added: “I have a deep appreciation for Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn’s 27 years of service and the role he’s played in keeping our community safe. His recommendation of Jude Hehman to complete the remainder of his term, which was quickly supported by prosecutors Stacy Tapke and Rob Sanders, made this a straightforward decision. Kenton County possesses one of the largest sheriff’s departments in the Commonwealth, and I share Stacy and Rob’s confidence that Jude has the leadership and management skills necessary to continue Sheriff Korzenborn’s work.”

The Sheriff’s Office currently includes 72 team members.

Fort Mitchell City Council is now responsible for selecting who will serve the remainder of Hehman’s mayoral term.