Northern Kentucky basketball teams return from holiday tournaments with championship trophies

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky teams played in the finals of five holiday basketball tournaments around the state on Monday and four of them brought home championship trophies.

Holy Cross boys defeated tournament host Montgomery County, 90-82, in the title game of the Gateway Holiday Classic to remain undefeated. The Indians’ leading scorers in that game were senior guard Luke Arlinghaus with 39 points and senior forward Brady Gabbard with 34.

During its 9-0 start, Holy Cross has played only one home game and the team’s next two games are also on the road.

The Indians are in the 35th District with Beechwood (7-0) and Covington Catholic (8-1). Northern Kentucky’s other undefeated boys team is Highlands (6-0).

In the girls championship game of the Gateway Holiday Classic, Campbell County got past Holy Cross, 57-49, in overtime.

Campbell County senior Isabella Jayasuriya posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Camels’ other double-figure scorers were sophomores Stella Brockman and Kendall Augsback with 11 and 10 points.

Holy Cross did not score in the overtime period after having two players foul out and another leave the game due to an injury during the fourth quarter.

Cooper defeated Henderson County, 59-52, to win the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament title for the third straight year. The Jaguars’ leading scorer in all four tournament games was junior Haylee Noel with 24, 26, 20 and 26 points. She lifted her season average to 21.6 points per game.

Noel was named most valuable player on the all-tournament team that included senior guard Addyson Brissey and junior guard Alivia Scott, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game. She surpassed the 500 mark in career rebounds for the Jaguars.

St. Henry girls outscored West Jessamine, 16-6, in the fourth quarter to come away with a 47-45 win in the championship game of the Mercer County Christmas Clash. The Crusaders named to the all-tournament team were Gia Jones, Joey Powers and most valuable player Audrey Pieczonka.

Scott girls returned home with a runner-up trophy on Monday after a 64-45 loss to Great Crossing in the championship game of the Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian.