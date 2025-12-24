Holidays a bit brighter thanks to gifts through United Way’s Adopt-a-Family program

The holidays were a bit brighter for almost 850 people who received gifts through United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Adopt-A-Family program.

Now in its fifth year, Adopt-A-Family benefited 188 families, exceeding the goal of bringing joy to 150 families. Many are kinship care families, in which children are temporarily cared for by relatives or family friends with close ties to a parent facing difficult circumstances. The arrangement lets parents focus on their situation, knowing their children are safe and well cared for.

“The heart of our community really shines through during the holidays. We are grateful to the individuals, families and workplaces who volunteered to shop for neighbors through Adopt-A-Family,” said Moira Weir, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “Their generosity helps families across our region feel seen and supported.”

United Way coordinated with 18 faith-based and community partners, including the local AFL-CIO, which identified and referred the recipient families. Then, we provided personalized shopping lists to generous families, individuals and corporate groups.

Among the 162 volunteers was FC Cincinnati’s Miles Robinson, who shopped for two families.

“I think that’s what the holidays are all about is giving back to those in need,” Robinson said. “I’m given this great opportunity and the means to give back, so I want to.”

Volunteer shoppers dropped their gifts at United Way and partner agencies retrieved them for distribution in time for the holidays. “United Way is such a blessing in so many ways. From helping our families for Christmas to helping our parents with finding resources for bills,” said Sheli D’Orazio, Family Engagement Specialist, Goshen Schools. “The process is so organized and makes life so easy for organizations to get the presents to our families.”

Kroger and Fifth Third contributed to this year’s effort and Kao donated products and organized and wrapped gifts.

Hundreds of people are feeling joy and hope this holiday season, thanks to United Way’s Adopt-A-Family program. Donate to United Way here.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati