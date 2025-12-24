This has ‘Merry, Merry Christmas’ all over it — Santa, babies, pets at St. E. Edgewood

Santa and his furry friends stopped by St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

Santa visited patients in labor and delivery, postpartum unit and the NICU to help spread holiday cheer.

Pet Partners came along with three of their therapy dogs who were also decked out in red and green for the holidays.

The families were pleased with the visit.

“We are blessed and grateful to have Santa come visit our baby in the NICU for our first Christmas together,” said Felicia Bailey, St. Elizabeth NICU mom.

Santa and his furry friends stopped by St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Santa visited patients in labor and delivery, postpartum unit and the NICU to help spread holiday cheer. Pet Partners came along with three of their therapy dogs who were also decked out in red and green for the holidays. The families were pleased with the visit. “We are blessed and grateful to have Santa come visit our baby in the NICU for our first Christmas together, said Felicia Bailey, St. Elizabeth NICU mom.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare